The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Friday morning, October 31, claimed that the agency had foiled a terrorist attack plot in Michigan over the Halloween weekend. "This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come," Kash Patel wrote on X. "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland," he added. Charlie Kirk Assassination: US FBI Director Kash Patel Says ‘DNA Evidence Links Suspect Tyler Robinson to Conservative Activist’s Killing’ (Watch Video).

FBI Foils Terrorist Attack in Michigan, Says Kash Patel

This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 31, 2025

