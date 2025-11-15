Today, November 15, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel shared details about the bureau's investigation into the Thomas Crooks case, after Tucker Carlson alleged that US President Donald Trump's would-be assassin left digital warning signs that he was planning an attack. The former Fox News host had accused the FBI of lying about Crooks' "online footprint". Carlson had also revealed disturbing social media comments on Friday purportedly made by the 20-year-old in the years leading up to the July 13, 2024, shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, suggesting that he may not have been a "lone wolf". "The investigation, conducted by over 480 FBI employees, revealed Crooks had limited online and in person interactions, planned and conducted the attack alone, and did not leak or share his intent to engage in the attack with anyone," Patel said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). ‘Disgustingly Baseless’: FBI Director Kash Patel Denies ‘Israeli Spy’ Allegations Against Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, Rejects Claims of Misusing FBI Jet To Attend Her Show.

Investigation Revealed Crooks Had Limited Online and in Person Interactions, Says Kash Patel

Crooks Case Overview: Over 480 FBI employees were involved in the Thomas Crooks investigation. Employees conducted over 1,000 interviews, addressed over 2,000 public tips, analyzed data extracted from 13 seized digital devices, reviewed nearly 500,000 digital files, collected,… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 14, 2025

