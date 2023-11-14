In a bid to curb rising alcohol consumption among minors, Denmark's health ministry announces new restrictions, including a ban on the sale of drinks with over six per cent alcohol to those aged 16 to 18. Previously, this age group could purchase beverages with up to 16.5 per cent alcohol. Reportedly, the government will also double taxes on snus, a nicotine product popular among youths, leading to a 12 Kroner (1.6 euros) increase in the average price per packet. Ban on Quran Burnings in Denmark: Danish Govt to Make Burning of Holy Text a Criminal Offence.

Denmark's Stricter Alcohol Rules for Minors

NEW - Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 14, 2023

Denmark Restricts Alcohol Sales to Minors

"Denmark will restrict alcohol sales to minors..., the health ministry said Tuesday... Sales of drinks with more than 6% alcohol will be banned to those aged 16 to 18, who until now could buy drinks containing up to 16.5% alcohol."https://t.co/YtllYw95NH — Alcohol Review (@alcohol_review) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)