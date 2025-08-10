Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir has reportedly issued a nuclear threat against India during his visit to the United States. Munir said that his country would be willing to plunge the region into nuclear war if faced with an existential threat, reports The Print. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us," Munir said. Notably, Pakistan's military chief made the statement during a black-tie dinner hosted for Munir by businessman Adnan Asad, who serves as the honorary consul for his homeland in Tampa. It is also reported that this is the first time a nuclear threat has been delivered from American soil against a third country. It is also learnt that Asim Munir followed up his nuclear threat with comments on the Indus Waters Treaty. The Field Marshal allegedly said that India’s decision to place it in abeyance could put 250 million at risk of starvation. "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles]," he said. Asim Munir to Visit US Again: Pakistan Army Chief Expected to Visit Washington This Week, His Second Trip in 2 Months.

⚡️🤯 Asim Munir Threatens Nuclear Armageddon: "We'll Take Half the World Down with Us" - Report The Pakistani military chief was speaking at a black-tie event in the US, saying if his country faces an existential threat in a future war with India, “we are a nuclear nation, if we… pic.twitter.com/DAEpFgDWVD — RT_India (@RT_India_news) August 10, 2025

#BREAKING: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir issues nuclear threat against India from US soil. Asim Munir Threatens Nuclear Armageddon: "We'll Take Half the World Down with Us". Pakistani military chief was speaking at a black-tie event in the US, saying if his country faces an… — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 10, 2025

