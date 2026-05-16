Man Urinates Inside Delhi Metro Lift in Front of Women at Kalkaji Mandir Station, Video Goes Viral

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A shocking video from Delhi Metro's Kalkaji Mandir station has gone massively viral, leaving thousands of social media users outraged. The disturbing footage captures a man casually urinating inside a metro elevator, with two women standing right beside him in the confined space. The women appeared visibly shaken and uncomfortable as the brazen act of public misconduct unfolded in front of them. The clip, circulating rapidly across platforms, has triggered fierce public backlash and renewed serious concerns about commuter safety, civic sense, and hygiene standards inside Delhi Metro premises. Netizens are demanding strict action against the accused and calling on DMRC to strengthen surveillance and security measures across all stations immediately. Delhi Metro Urination Video: Viral Clip Shows Man Openly Urinating on Platform, Stopping Mid-Way and Fleeing After Seeing Camera.

Man Urinates Inside Delhi Metro Lift in Front of Women

🚨SHAMELESS: This man was at Delhi Metro’s Kalkaji station. Even with two young women standing inside the lift, he shamelessly started urinating right there in front of them. He may be around 60 years old, but age clearly hasn’t brought him any basic civic sense or decency.… pic.twitter.com/fpqiBC2Ijp — Pal Sahab (@realdharm) May 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).