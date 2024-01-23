The National Centre for Seismology has reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter Scale struck Southern Xinjiang, China, on January 22 at 11:39 pm. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Delhi: Strong Tremors Felt in National Capital, Nearby Places.

Earthquake in China

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter Scale hit Southern Xinjiang, China today at 11.39 pm: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

