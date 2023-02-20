Turkey, Syria were jolted by another earthquake, days after the countries witnessed powerful earthquakes that left thousands dead and millions displaced. Another strong quake of magnitude 6.4 on richter scale jolted Turkey-Syria border. More details awaited. Earthquake in Turkey And Syria: Rescue Operations Underway As Death Toll Surpasses 41,000.

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Turkey-Syria Border

JUST IN - Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Turkey-Syria border — USGS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 20, 2023

