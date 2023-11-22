A strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude on Richter scale rocked the Vanuatu region near Australia on Wednesday, November 22. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (approximately 6.21 miles) beneath the Earth's surface, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. Research and Development Center Quantectum said Vanuatu earthquake occurred during a period of heightened seismic activity, marked by an increased quantity of shear traction field and fault instability. A video on their UHD device captured the event. The exact timing and the destruction caused by the natural calamity is still unknown. More details in the matter are awaited. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Hits Mindanao (Watch Video).

Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu:

NEW - Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Vanuatuhttps://t.co/dxIy3bmwgg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

Quantectum's UHD Captured the Event:

Mww6.7 #earthquake in #Vanuatu occurred at the time of high earthquake triggering potential - quantity of shear traction field and fault instability, video on our UHD models shows.@TheInsiderPaper pic.twitter.com/ZHkzXeuD66 — Quantectum Global Earthquake Forecasting Center (@QuantectumG) November 22, 2023

