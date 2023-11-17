An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, the southern region of Philippines on Friday, November 17, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles). Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 On Richter Scale Hits Litayan.

Earthquake in Philippines

BREAKING 🚨 Strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake shakes southern Philippines: USGS https://t.co/GiC2V0tRBi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)