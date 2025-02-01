Elon Musk, after taking a government job to run DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), aimed to reduce the government spending of taxpayers' money on unnecessary areas. Musk recently said he was cautiously optimistic that DOGE would reach a USD 4 billion per day reduction this weekend for FY2026. With this action, the tech billionaire and Donald Trump's government reduced the the federal deficit from USD 2 trillion to USD 1 trillion in the United States. Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out Payment for Past 2 Weeks to Content Creators As Part of X Creator Revenue Sharing Program.

Elon Musk Targets USD 4 Billion Daily Federal Deficit Reduction with DOGE

I am cautiously optimistic that we will reach the $4B/day FY2026 reduction this weekend https://t.co/XQBK3rqkwo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)