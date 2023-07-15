Friday's apparent error in calling for population reduction in order to create better air and drinking water made Vice President Kamala Harris' week of gaffes just a little bit worse. Harris could have intended to say "pollution" instead. Only a few days prior, Harris had attempted to explain artificial intelligence to leaders in labour and civil rights during a roundtable discussion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Harris's recent blunder, saying, "We need to increase population." Elon Musk-Run X Corp Sues Four Unknown People for Unlawfully Scraping Data From Twitter.

Elon Musk Takes a Dig at US Vice President Kamala Harris

Reducing population is 🥜 We need to increase population — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2023

