Elon Musk wished happy Valentine’s day to twitter users on Tuesday. This comes as Twitter users received a special gift on the micro-blogging platform as for some, the 'For You' section was filled with tweets and replies by the company's CEO, Elon Musk, earlier in the morning of 14th February. Elon Musk's Twitter Again Delays Roll-Out of Its Paid API Platform.

Elon Musk Wishes Happy Valentine’s Day:

♥️♥️ Happy Valentine’s Day ♥️♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)