In a shocking incident in the United States, several Tesla cars were set ablaze today, March 18. According to reports, multiple Tesla cars were set on fire at a Tesla service centre in Las Vegas. It is reported that the arson incident occurred at 2:45 AM and is suspected to be a terror attack. "Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property," the Metropolitan Police Department said. Las Vegas police say the vehicles were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning. Tesla is owned by billionaire Elon Musk who also owns SpaceX and X (formerly Twittet). Elon Musk’s Tesla To Start Operations in India Soon, EV Giant Applies for Homologation of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

Tesla Cars Set on Fire in LA

JUST IN: The FBI is on the scene after several Teslas were lit on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, according to LV Review-Journal. The arson incident unfolded at 2:45 am in what appears to be a terror attack. "Communications received information that an individual… pic.twitter.com/Nng2FXKSZ0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 18, 2025

