Violent clashes broke out between anti-migrant protesters and police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, on Thursday evening, July 17. The hotel is believed to be housing asylum seekers and has been the focus of repeated demonstrations since a 38-year-old man, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was charged with attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl last week. Videos shared on social media showed projectiles, eggs, and fireworks being thrown at officers and police vehicles, with protesters seen wearing England flags and Union Jacks. Two police vans were caught on camera driving through crowds, and at least one officer sustained a neck injury during the unrest. Essex Police said several suspects have been identified in connection with damage to police vehicles and the hotel, as well as assaults on officers. One man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of affray linked to the ongoing demonstrations. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

Protest Erupts in Epping, Essex

The Met Police have arrived in Epping to support Essex Police with the Bell Hotel protesters. They've parked up their carriers across the road between Piya Bar & Kitchen and Tesco. The counter protesters were escorted away down Tower Road, presumably back to the tube station.… pic.twitter.com/3iXLCNTU8M — Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) July 17, 2025

Protesters Clash With Police Outside Essex Hotel

A small group of protesters have swung around the back of the police line to try and outflank the Met line, sparking a confrontation with a wheelie bin tipped over in the street and missiles thrown at the carriers. Some Epping locals are trying to encourage passing traffic to… pic.twitter.com/6xBT1RWdkn — Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) July 17, 2025

Essex Police Say They Have Identified Several Suspects

Our officers have been in Epping this evening, where a number of people disrupted peaceful protests with projectiles. We have identified several suspects we believe are responsible that disruption. Latest statement on our website. pic.twitter.com/n076P2M87I — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) July 17, 2025

