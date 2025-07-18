Violent clashes broke out between anti-migrant protesters and police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, on Thursday evening, July 17. The hotel is believed to be housing asylum seekers and has been the focus of repeated demonstrations since a 38-year-old man, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was charged with attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl last week. Videos shared on social media showed projectiles, eggs, and fireworks being thrown at officers and police vehicles, with protesters seen wearing England flags and Union Jacks. Two police vans were caught on camera driving through crowds, and at least one officer sustained a neck injury during the unrest. Essex Police said several suspects have been identified in connection with damage to police vehicles and the hotel, as well as assaults on officers. One man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of affray linked to the ongoing demonstrations. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

Protest Erupts in Epping, Essex 

Protesters Clash With Police Outside Essex Hotel 

Essex Police Say They Have Identified Several Suspects

