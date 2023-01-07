⚡️General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts.



Over the past day, Russia launched one missile strike and 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also said.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 7, 2023

