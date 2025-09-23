Militants from Hamas reportedly executed three Palestinians accused of "collaborating" with Israel in Gaza on Sunday, as reported by The Telegraph. Disturbing footage circulating online shows the blindfolded men kneeling before masked gunmen as a fourth militant reads a death sentence aloud in Arabic. The crowd is heard chanting "Allahu Akbar" while the men were shot in the head and upper body, with handwritten notes left on their corpses warning of punishment for betrayal. Hamas’ interior ministry called the victims a “group of outlaws” aligned with Israel, while reports indicate Islamic Jihad and the Mujahideen Brigades also participated. The executions came amid heightened political tension following recognition of Palestine as a UN member state by Canada, the UK, and Australia. Israel Releases Footage of Apparent Hamas Execution in Gaza City; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Hamas Executes 3 Palestinians in Gaza (Viewer Discretion Required)

العملاء تُركوا على الأرض وقتًا، حتى بصق عليهم كلُّ مَن مرّ بجثامينهم. ذووهم رفضوا انتشال جثثهم، ولم يأتِهم أحدٌ من أقاربهم. قام بعضُ المبادرين في الإسعاف، فكفَّنوهم على الأرض، ثم حملوهم لدفنهم بعيدًا دون صلاةٍ عليهم.#نهاية تحمل كثيرًا من العِبَر، فلا شيء في الدنيا يستحق أن تكون… pic.twitter.com/iHvzgFbWsl — Mohammed Haniya (@mohammedhaniya) September 21, 2025

3 Palestinians Killed by Hamas Over Alleged Israel Ties (Viewer Discretion Required)

⚠️⚠️ EXTREMELY GRAPHIC ⚠️⚠️ Hamas just publicly executed three Gazans accused of “collaborating with Israel” — in front of a cheering mob. This is what a so-called Palestinian state looks like.@i24NEWS_EN pic.twitter.com/M67Mt6HzVD — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Telegraph ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)