In Louisiana, the iconic Hertz Tower, severely damaged by a hurricane, was imploded in a controlled demolition. Footage captured the dramatic moment as the skyscraper collapsed, sending a cloud of dust into the air. The building had stood as a symbol of the region's business district but was left structurally unsafe following the storm. Authorities planned the demolition to clear the site for redevelopment, ensuring safety for surrounding areas.

Dramatic Video Shows Moment Hurricane-Damaged Louisiana Skyscraper Comes Crashing Down After Explosions

WATCH: Footage shows moment 'hurricane-damaged Hertz Tower' skyscraper implodes in Louisiana pic.twitter.com/qQVRGkQAcx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 9, 2024

