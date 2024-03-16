In a recent interview with French language broadcaster Radio-Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confessed that he contemplates resigning from his demanding role every day. "I think about quitting every day. It's a crazy job I'm doing, making personal sacrifices... Of course, it's super tough. It's super boring at times,” Trudeau said. Despite the daily challenges and personal sacrifices, Trudeau affirmed his commitment to continue his political journey until the next general election in 2025. He stated, “I couldn’t be the man I am and give up the fight at this point.” Trudeau’s candid admission comes at a time when he has been grappling with declining popularity in polls for several months. Meanwhile, his political adversary, Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party, appears to be gaining a significant lead as the country gears up for the election scheduled for October 2025. ‘Will Unequivocally Stand Up for Rule of Law’, Says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on India-Canada Row Over Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killing.

Canada PM Thinks About Quitting Politics Everyday

