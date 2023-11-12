Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again reiterated the allegations made on India after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau said Canada has tried to work constructively and positively with India. “This is not a fight we want to be having right now. But we will unequivocally always stand up for the rule of law because that's who Canada is," Trudeau said. Trudeau also said that he reached out to India "to get into the bottom of this matter" and to allies, including the US, to investigate Canada's claims about Nijjar's killing. India to Resume Visa Services in Canada for Some Categories, One Month After Suspension Amid Diplomatic Row.

Justin Trudeau on India-Canada Row

On India-Canada row, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says "We have been very clear that we want to work constructively with India on this very serious matter. From the very beginning, we shared the real allegations that we are deeply concerned about but we have reached out to the… pic.twitter.com/Scw5rMlQFM — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

