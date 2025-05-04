Jarrett Williams, a fifth-grade teacher at BD Gullett Elementary School in Bradenton, Florida, resigned on April 23 after allegedly writing a disturbing two-page love letter to an 11-year-old student. The handwritten note, uncovered by the girl’s mother, included statements like, “You know I truly love you… that will never change,” and urged secrecy, saying, “I love how close we have gotten this year.” During a school board meeting, mother Ann Mitchell condemned the act, saying, “This teacher stole a piece of her innocence.” The incident reportedly occurred on Valentine’s Day, when Williams spent 45 minutes alone with the girl. The Manatee County School District immediately reassigned him and launched an internal investigation. The case is under review by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Education. A harassment charge is expected. US: Married Teacher in Ohio Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With School Boy and Sending Him Nude Photos, Her Husband Files for Divorce.

Florida Teacher Resigns After Love Letter to 11-Year-Old Student

NEW: Florida elementary school teacher allegedly caught sending one of his students a “love letter” where he apologized for putting “slime all over” her. Horrific. 5th grade teacher Jarrett Williams has resigned following the disgusting accusations. On Valentine’s Day, the… pic.twitter.com/SQgdJavrD6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2025

