US President Donald Trump on Friday, March 7, claimed India agreed to cut down tariffs after "somebody finally exposing them for what they have done." Addressing media at The White House, Donald Trump said, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India. They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done." India Is Very High Tariff Nation, Reiterates President Donald Trump as US Tariffs Set To Kick In on April 2.

India Agreed To Slash Tariffs Because Somebody ‘Finally Exposing’ Them, Says Donald Trump

#WATCH | Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump says, "...India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have… pic.twitter.com/XwytKPli48 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

