US President Joe Biden has welcomed the Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal, expressing gratitude to Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi for their crucial roles in securing the release of hostages taken during the brutal assault on Israel by Hamas on October 7th. The President acknowledges Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment to supporting an extended pause to ensure the deal's full implementation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Biden wrote, "I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world. And I will not stop until they are all released." Israel-Hamas Agreement for Cease-Fire, Release of Hostages Confirmed by Qatar; Palestinian Prisoners Also To Be Freed.

President Joe Biden Welcomes Israel-Hamas Ceasefire for Hostage Release

I thank Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their critical partnership in reaching this deal. And I appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu's commitment in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 22, 2023

As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world.⁰ And I will not stop until they are all released. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 22, 2023

