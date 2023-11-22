Jerusalem, November 22: Qatar has confirmed an agreement for a cease-fire and swap between Israel and Hamas, saying the start time will be announced in the next 24 hours and that it will last for four days. The statement early Wednesday morning from Qatar's Foreign Ministry described the talks that produced the agreement as a mediation by Egypt, the U.S. and Qatar for a “humanitarian pause.” Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Cabinet Approves Cease-Fire Deal That Includes Release of Some 50 Hostages Held in Gaza in Exchange for Palestinian Prisoners

“The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension,” the statement said. “The agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.” Israel-Hamas War: Hostage Release Deal Likely on November 21, Say Officials

It added that the cease-fire will “allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.” It offered no specifics on that, however.

