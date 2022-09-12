King Charles III is addressing Parliament for the first time as King before he returns to Scotland to accompany the Queen as her final journey continues. The members expressed their condolences to Charles III in a ceremony in Westminster Hall. Charles received a motion of confidence from both houses of Parliament.

Watch Live:

Members of both Houses of Parliament are meeting now in Westminster Hall for the Presentation of Addresses to His Majesty King Charles III. Watch live https://t.co/fdWrbCWtZL — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) September 12, 2022

