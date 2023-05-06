King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, on Saturday, left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey for the historic coronation ceremony. Notably, Britain's first coronation in 70 years began today, May 6 with a Christian service at London's Westminster Abbey to crown King Charles III. Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of the Royal Family's grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”. King Charles III Coronation: Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Arrive at Westminster Abbey Ahead of Historic Ceremony (Watch Video).

Coronation To Crown King Charles III Begins

#UPDATE Britain's first #Coronation in 70 years began on Saturday, with a Christian service at London's Westminster Abbey to crown King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/UuAlDpdrzj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 6, 2023

King Charles III Coronation Begins

