Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have arrived at the King Charles III coronation. The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he walked into the abbey, accompanied by the Duke of York and Princess Royal. Neither Prince Harry or Prince Andrew have a formal role in the ceremony. King Charles III Coronation: US President Joe Biden Sends Wife Jill Biden to King Charles' Coronation.

Prince Harry Arrives At Westminster Abbey

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall https://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dOicUi6JV3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

