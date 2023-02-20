US President Joe Biden on Monday paid a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv. He also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the two were seen taking a stroll on the streets of Kyiv amid air sirens going off. After his visit to Kyiv, Biden took to twitter and shared a picture of the guestbook which he signed in Ukraine. "Kyiv has captured a part of my heart. I knew I would be back," Biden said in his tweet. US President Joe Biden Displays Strong Support to Ukraine Against Russian Invasion, Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv in the Middle of Full-Scale Conflict.

Kyiv Has Captured a Part of My Heart

Kyiv has captured a part of my heart. I knew I would be back. pic.twitter.com/5HYcoEL47Y — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

