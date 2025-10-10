Nobel Committee Chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes has addressed questions about why Donald Trump did not win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Responding to reporters, Frydnes emphasised that the award is given only to individuals demonstrating true courage and integrity. He explained that the committee receives thousands of nominations and letters each year but bases its decision solely on contributions to peace, guided by the legacy of Alfred Nobel. Frydnes highlighted that the committee deliberates in a room adorned with portraits of past laureates, representing the values of bravery and ethical commitment. He noted that media campaigns or public attention have no influence on the selection process. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Russian President Vladimir Putin Slams Nobel Committee After Donald Trump Misses Out, Says ‘The Nobel Prize Has Lost Credibility’ (Watch Video).

Nobel Chair Explains Why Donald Trump Missed 2025 Peace Prize

Reporter: Why didn’t Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize? Nobel committee chair: We only give the award to people of courage and integrity. pic.twitter.com/MDqOItA9Uu — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Adam Schwarz), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

