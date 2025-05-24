Milla Magee, 24, who made history as the first plus-size Miss England, has quit the Miss World pageant in India, claiming she was exploited and made to “feel like a prostitute.” Initially citing “personal reasons” for her exit, Magee later revealed she left on moral grounds. “We were paraded before wealthy male sponsors and expected to entertain them all evening,” she told The Sun, adding, “It felt wrong—I didn’t come here to be farmed out for people’s entertainment.” Magee said contestants had to wear evening gowns all day and faced pressure to conform. “I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys.” Her departure marks the first time a Miss England has quit the contest in its 74-year history. Magee has been replaced by runner-up Charlotte Grant for the finals. Miss World 2025 Top 20 Predictions: Contestants Favourite To Advance From Africa, Americas and Caribbean, Asia and Oceania and Europe at 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant.

Milla Magee Quits Miss World 2025

‼️BREAKING‼️ MADE TO FEEL LIKE A PROSTITUTE, MISS WORLD CONTESTANT RUNS AWAY So absolutely shocking! The utter shame 🙏🏽 As far as my knowledge goes this is probably the first time in the history of Miss World beauty pageant! Miss England fled from Hyderabad because she was… pic.twitter.com/tR4BRkMUoW — Revathi (@revathitweets) May 24, 2025

