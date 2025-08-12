A small plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft while attempting to land at Montana’s Kalispell City Airport on Monday, August 11, sparking a massive fire, officials said. The Socata TBM 700 turboprop reportedly struck the unoccupied plane around 2 PM, according to the FAA and Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio. The blaze spread to a nearby grassy area before being extinguished, with several aircraft reportedly affected. All four aboard the landing plane miraculously survived, with two treated for minor injuries, while no one was aboard the parked aircraft. Congressman Ryan Zinke confirmed on X that no serious injuries occurred and offered support to local authorities. The FAA is investigating the incident. US Plane Crash: Beech 95-B55 Baron Aircraft Carrying 3 People Crashes off California Coast, Search Underway.

Plane Crashes Into Parked Aircraft at Kalispell Airport

🚨 BREAKING: Two small planes collided on the runway at Kalispell City Airport, Montana, erupting into a massive fireball. Four people survived, two treated for minor injuries. Thankfully, no one was aboard the second plane. FAA investigating. 🙏 📍 Kalispell, MT pic.twitter.com/5iAGBY5pgt — Sarcasm Scoop (@sarcasm_scoop) August 12, 2025

Congressman Ryan Zinke Confirms Small Plane Collision at Montana Airport

My staff is on site at the plane crash at the Kalispell City Airport. From what we understand, no one was injured, praise God. We will be assisting local authorities and the airport in any way we can as they handle this unfortunate accident. pic.twitter.com/BodskYNaIr — Rep Ryan Zinke (@RepRyanZinke) August 11, 2025

Small Plane Strikes Parked Aircraft in Montana

Plane carrying 4 people crashes into another parked aircraft at the Montana airport. The incident happened while the small plane attempted to land at the Kalispell City Airport. No serious injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/uyW25K5dD0 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 12, 2025

