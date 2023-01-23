The United States police on Monday arrested the Monterey Park shooting suspect identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. According to reports, Huu Can Tran died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At least 10 people were killed, and another 10 injured, in a shooting that took place on Saturday night in California's Monterey Park city. The incident took place when thousands of people had gathered for the Lunar New Year festival, as per local police. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 10 Killed at Dance Studio During Chinese Lunar New Year Festival in California; Search Launched for Gunman (Watch Video).

