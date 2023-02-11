Equatorial Guinea has quarantined more than 200 people after a ‘mystery’ illness causing hemorrhagic fever killed at least eight people. Authorities have put two villages that are directly linked under lockdown and contact tracing was ongoing. Over 200 people, who are showing no symptoms so far, are quarantined. Afghanistan: Mysterious Disease Grips Afghan As 21 Deaths Reported in Northeastern Parts of Country .

Mystery Illness in Equatorial Guinea:

