On Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a list of popular Twitter accounts and questioned whether Twitter is dying. Musk said that popular Twitter handles such as Barack Obama, Narendra Modi, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga among others rarely tweet and post very little content.

Check tweet:

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

