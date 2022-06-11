North Korea on Saturday announced Choe Son Hui as the new foreign minister. Huo, who was a nuclear negotiator was promoted to the foreign minister post. The decision comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to his ruling party that he would use "power for power" to fight threats to the country's sovereignty.

