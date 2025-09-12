Nasa has reportedly begun to block Chinese citizens with US visas from working on its space programmes, marking a new phase in the growing space race between the US and China. As per a report of Bloomberg, the US space agency has taken internal steps to stop Chinese nationals from joining its agency programmes, even if they hold a US visa status. Reports indicate that Chinese nationals were earlier permitted to participate as contractors or students involved in research, but they were not allowed to serve as employees. As per a report of The Guardian, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens said, “Nasa has taken internal action pertaining to Chinese nationals, including restricting physical and cybersecurity access to our facilities, materials and network to ensure the security of our work.” Elon Musk Says SpaceX and Starlink Will Enable Global Users To Connect Mobile Phones Directly to Satellites Within Next 2 Years Without Needing Regional Carriers.

