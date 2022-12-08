The United States health regulator Food Administration and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine shots for babies. FDA has approved the shots for children starting from age of six months. FDA has approved Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNtech. Also Read | Hemgenix, World's Most Expensive Drug, Approved by US FDA To Treat Hemophilia, Costs Over Rs 28 Crore per Dose.

US FDA Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Shots For Babies

NEW - FDA approves unpopular bivalent mRNA injection for babies.https://t.co/ZiNXNn5RGK — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 8, 2022

