According to reports, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Hemgenix, a new drug to treat hemophilia. Reportedly, manufacturer CSL Behring has set the price of the drug at $3.5 million per treatment, thereby making it the most expensive drug in the world. As per reports, the Hemgenix drug is a gene therapy to treat adults with hemophilia B. The hemophilia B is a genetic bleeding disorder due to which people are not able to produce a protein that is needed to create blood clots. About 1 in 40,000 people have the disease, most of whom are men. US FDA Lifts Hold on Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin’s Clinical Trials in America.

FDA Approves Drug To Treat Hemophilia

