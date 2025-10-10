The White House on Friday, October 10, said that the Nobel Committee placed politics over peace by awarding the coveted prize to Maria Corina Machado, and snubbed US President Donald Trump. “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote on X. Cheung also took a subtle dig at the Nobel committee, saying that they chose politics over peace. “Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace,” Cheung said. ‘Won’t Get Nobel Prize No Matter What I Do’: US President Donald Trump Rues Lack of Recognition for Efforts in Indo-Pak, Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran Conflicts.

President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace. https://t.co/dwCEWjE0GE — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 10, 2025

