A Celebrity Cruise ship encountered a significant norovirus outbreak, affecting almost 200 passengers and crew members who experienced "explosive diarrhea", reported the Daily Mail. The incident occurred after the Celebrity Summit set sail from Bayonne, New Jersey, for Bermuda on March 15. The ship initially carried 2,144 passengers and 963 crew members. Norovirus Detected in 19 Students in Kerala, Know All About Highly-Contagious Virus, Its Symptoms and Causes.

Norovirus Outbreak on Celebrity Cruises Ship

