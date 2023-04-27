Pakistan's top journalist Hamid Mir has claimed that former Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2021 told the Foreign Office to settle issues with New Delhi as the army was not capable of going to war with India and its tanks was without fuel. Mir further claimed that Bajwa was eager to host Indian PM Narendra Modi in April, 2021 and was in talks with Indian NSA Ajit Doval regarding this. Mir claims that PM Modi’s visit was scheduled for Pakistan soon after a ceasefire agreement was signed between India and Pakistan. Bajwa was ready to strike a deal on Kashmir with India. During a talk show, Hamid Mir said that Bajwa had confessed in presence of 25 journalists during a briefing in General Headquarters of Pakistan Army, Rawalpindi that Pakistan Army is not in condition to fight India and is no match for the Indian Army. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s Family Became Billionaires in Past Six Years, Says Report.

Hamid Mir Quotes Former Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa

چلو، جو 12 مہینے سے ہم کہہ رہے ہیں، وہ اب کاروبار ڈوبتا دیکھ کر سب کہنا شروع ہوگئے۔ مگر باجوہ بغلول اپنے ملک دشمن پلان میں انڈیا کا ایجنٹ بنا اکیلا تو نا تھا! لیفٹیننٹ جنرل ریٹائرڈ عاصم منیر باجوہ کا ہم نوالہ و ہم پیالہ تھا۔ راء کے ایجنٹ باجوہ نے اپنی سوچ کے افسران پروموٹ کیئے۔ pic.twitter.com/AUz3MOI80L — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) April 22, 2023

