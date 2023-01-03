A former Pakistan Army official has made shocking claims about ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and other top army officials. In an outrageous video, Adil Raja said that the top officials of the Pakistani Army used to "Honey-trap" political leaders. Raja also claimed that Former Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief General Faiz Hameed used to call Pakistani actresses to the intelligence agency's headquarters or some other safe places to maintain physical relations with them. Adil Raja runs a YouTube channel by the name of "Soldier Speaks", wherein he claimed that former army bosses used to have sex with Pakistani actresses. Taliban Leader Ahmad Yasir Shames Pakistan, Shares 1971 Surrender Picture (See Tweet).

Adil Raja Claims General Qamar Javed Bajwa Would Have Sex With Actresses:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)