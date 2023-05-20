Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Japan for the G7 Summit 2023 was welcomed by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. A video of PM Narendra Modi being welcomed by his Japanese counterpart has also gone viral on social media. The 47-second video clip shows Japanese PM Fumio Kishida approaching PM Narendra Modi and welcoming him as PM Modi arrives at the venue of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Earlier, PM Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida held a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima where the two stressed the need to highlight Global South. PM Narendra Modi Appreciates Japanese Painter Hiroko Takayama for Imbibing the Spirit of India in Her Paintings (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Welcomed by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida as he arrives at the venue of #G7Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/3E9h8pzdjB — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

