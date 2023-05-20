Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the G7 Summit met Japanese painter Hiroko Takayama in Hiroshima. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Narendra Modi had a warm conversation with leading Hiroko Takayama. PM Modi appreciated Takayama for imbibing the spirit of India in her paintings and contributing to the promotion of cultural cooperation between the two countries. PM Narendra Modi Shakes Hands With Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in Hiroshima, Discuss India-Vietnam Friendship (View Pic).

PM Modi Meets Japanese Painter Hiroko Takayama

