In a landmark judgement, the Vatican approved by Pope Francis said that Roman Catholic priests can bestow blessings to same sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies. "People who seeks a profound connection with God and yearn for His love and mercy should not be subjected to an exhaustive moral scrutiny", the Pope said. However, the document from the Vatican’s doctrine released on Monday, December 18 reiterated that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman and such blessings would not legitimise irregular circumstances but rather serve as an indication that God embraces everyone. Italy Fire: Three Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts in Hospital in Tivoli (Watch Video).

Pope Approves Blessings To Same-Sex Couples:

