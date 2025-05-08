In a historic moment at the Vatican, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the 267th Pope on May 8, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. The first American Pope, Prevost, succeeded Pope Francis after a prolonged conclave. Following the announcement, the new pontiff appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to address the faithful. Earlier, the conclave had experienced a second day of voting with black smoke signalling no election. The Cardinals' decision ends the wait and ushers in a new era for the Catholic Church. Papal Conclave 2025: New Pope Elected As Vatican’s Sistine Chapel Sends Out White Smoke (See Pic and Video).

Habemus Papam! New Pope Elected

Habemus Papam! We have a Pope! The Cardinals gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel have elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope, who took the name Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/7COawsKvWu — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost Elected Pope Leo XIV

