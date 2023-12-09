Rome, December 9: Three elderly people died in an overnight fire in Tivoli, a town in Rome, local media reported. The incident around 10.30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at San Giovanni Evangelista Hospital, resulting in the deaths of three elderly people, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Italy Fire: Massive Blaze Rips Through Casa dei Coniugi Retirement Home in Milan, Six Killed.

Italy Hospital Fire

#Tivoli #Roma, intervento #vigilidelfuoco dalle 23 di ieri per un incendio nell’ospedale San Giovanni Evangelista. Evacuata la struttura, anche con l’ausilio delle autoscale. Sono 4 le vittime accertate. Fiamme spente, operazioni in corso [#9dicembre 5:25] pic.twitter.com/ryxVfcYQ8e — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) December 9, 2023

The fire started in the basement of the building and spread to the emergency room and intensive care unit. While other wards were not affected, the smoke filling the hospital led to an evacuation of around 200 people, Xinhua news agency reported.

