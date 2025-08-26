The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, August 25, 2025, have been published on the official website powerball.com. The winning numbers are 19-64-34-16-37, Powerball: 22 and Power Play: 3X. Who won the Powerball jackpot, which now stands at an estimated USD 716 million? The answer is no one. So far, a winner has not been announced. The next Powerball draw will take place on Wednesday, August 27. Lottery participants must note that Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries played in the United States. The Powerball lottery requires players to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lucky winners get a prize by matching one of the nine ways to win. Did you know the Powerball lottery is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL)? One can win the Powerball jackpot by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. The prize money of the Powerball jackpot keeps rising until a winner is declared. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 23, 2025: Who Won the USD 700 Million Powerball Jackpot?

