Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga passed away on Wednesday in Kerala, India, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk. Odinga, a prominent African political figure, was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at a facility in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam district. The 80-year-old leader collapsed within the premises and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead. Odinga had chosen the facility after it reportedly helped his daughter regain her eyesight. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief across Africa and India. The hospital has informed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to initiate formal procedures. Raila Odinga, known for his decades-long political influence in Kenya, leaves behind a powerful legacy of leadership and reform. Ravi Naik Dies: Former Goa CM Passes Away at 79 Following Sudden Cardiac Arrest; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief.

Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala

#BREAKING Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga dies during his visit to India Died of cardiac arrest. Reportedly passed away while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala He was fondly called “Baba” by his supporters. 80yr old Odinga was a towering figure in Kenyan politics… pic.twitter.com/dNUMiBjW8G — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 15, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise

Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued… pic.twitter.com/Nmya9C3LZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2025

