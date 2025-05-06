In a jaw-dropping incident straight out of a video game, "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA), a 28-year-old man hurled a live grenade at officers during a police chase in Berkeley, California. The pursuit began after he was spotted in a stolen car and escalated dangerously when the suspect, Carlos Kuceja, tossed the explosive from the vehicle. The grenade, found with its pin half-removed, triggered evacuations and bomb squad deployment. Kuceja later ditched the car and fled on foot, but was quickly arrested. He now faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a destructive device and resisting arrest. US: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Uber Driver Christina Spicuzza Who Was Found Dead in Pittsburgh After Being Held at Gunpoint by the Passenger During Ride.

US Man Throws Live Grenade at Cops, Arrested

