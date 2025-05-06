Cricket

US: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Uber Driver Christina Spicuzza Who Was Found Dead in Pittsburgh After Being Held at Gunpoint by the Passenger During Ride

A dashcam footage showing Spicuzza begging for her life as Calvin Crew holds a gun to her head has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows the footage ending as the Crew notices the camera. Christina Spicuzz, a mother of four, was found dead two days later in the Pittsburgh area, Pennsylvania, with a gunshot wound to her head.

US: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Killing Uber Driver Christina Spicuzza Who Was Found Dead in Pittsburgh After Being Held at Gunpoint by the Passenger During Ride
A screengrab of the dashcam footage shows the accused holding Spicuzza at gunpoint during an Uber ride. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)
Socially Team Latestly| May 06, 2025 07:22 PM IST

In the United States, an Uber passenger was recently sentenced to life in prison for executing a mother of four who was begging for her life. The accused, identified as Calvin Crew (25), was sentenced to life in prison for taking the life of Uber driver Christina Spicuzza. It is learned that Spicuzza's fiancé unleashed during his impact statement when Calvin Crew refused to show up for the sentencing. "No reason other than a coward. A coward who couldn’t be here today to face this... Christy was everything for my family. I was lost, out of control. She saw something in me," Spicuzza's fiancé said. A dashcam footage showing Spicuzza begging for her life as Calvin Crew holds a gun to her head has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows the footage ending as the Crew notices the camera. Christina Spicuzz, a mother of four, was found dead two days later in the Pittsburgh area, Pennsylvania, with a gunshot wound to her head. US: Man Injured After Falling 20 Feet From Bleachers During Pirates-Cubs Game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh; Video Goes Viral.

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Uber Driver

Currency Price Change

